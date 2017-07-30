Sanofi organizes workshop

Islamabad

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, in collaboration with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) conducted a workshop on “The Science of Vaccine Manufacturing”. Held at the DRAP office, the objective of the workshop was to highlight and educate the health authority on the complexities involved in vaccine manufacturing and the challenges faced by manufacturers in ensuring the steady supply of vaccines. The workshop was conducted by Ms. Brigitte Barbeau (Head of Sanofi Pasteur, Quality International Sites) and Mr. Pierre Lauer (Senior Director, International Quality Operations), both being experts on the subject matter and stationed at the Sanofi Pasteur manufacturing site in Lyon, France. The workshop was attended by Dr. Muhammad Aslam (CEO, DRAP), Mr. Ghulam Rasool Dutani (Chairman Registration Board/Director PEC & CD, DRAP), Mr. Abdul Samad (Director, National Control Laboratory for Biologicals (NCLB), DRAP), Dr. Noor-us-Saba (Director Biologicals, DRAP), Dr. Asim Jamal (Country Chair & GM Sanofi Pakistan), & Dr. Nadim ur Rehman (Head of Medical Affairs, Sanofi Pakistan), amongst various other stakeholders. The Government of Pakistan is enthusiastic for the indigenous production of vaccines and self-sufficiency in this regard for its national strategic goals and access to medicine/vaccine for needy patients.—PR