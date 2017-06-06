Sania Nishtar in race as WHO goes to elect new chief this month

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Dr Sania Nishtar may become the first Pakistani to head the United Nations’ public health arm as World Health Organisation (WHO) prepares to elect its global chief in the ongoing month amidst tough competition between three candidates for the esteemed position.

A noted cardiologist, health activist and entrepreneur, former health minister Dr Sania is regarded as one of the potential favourites for the coveted slot of the WHO Secretary-General. Other probable choices could be Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Ethiopia and Dr David Nabarro from the UK.

Ghebreyesus is an Ethiopian politician who held the positions of health minister and foreign minister. He is an academic and regarded as an authority in public health in Ethiopia. Nabarro is an international civil servant, who presently serves as Special Adviser to UN Secretary- General on 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change.

He is also a medical doctor.

Noted social activist Kanwar Dilshad says Sania’s rise to the WHO’s top position would be a landmark achievement for Pakistan. Yet this may not be an easy stride. “It would be nothing less than a milestone. But the challenges are gigantic. There’s a lot of negative publicity the WHO has received in last few years for its actions. Let’s see what she does to change this, if given a chance”.

The prolific event to elevate the new WHO chief is taking place at a time when the UN’s public health arm remains in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and the international body is pinning all its hope on the new Director General to put its house in order.

A recent article published in The Huffington Post cites a research study by renowned health journal The Lancet, in March this year, which suggested that global smoking rates decreased by just 2.5 per cent in over a decade, despite a nearly $18 million budget of the FCTC and massive spending by national governments.

“The researchers were unable to account for how well enforced the policies were,” said the researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada, who carried out the research.

“Although progress in combatting the global tobacco epidemic has been substantial, this progress has fallen short of the pace of global tobacco control action called for by the treaty.”

The Tobacco Harm Reduction Expert Group, which comprises of public health experts from countries like Greece, Italy, UK and India, has cautioned the WHO that its controversial policy to oppose alternative technologies like e-cigarettes is harming public health.

“The WHO has an opportunity now to improve radically the life expectancy of today’s smokers by applying the principle of harm reduction that is already one of the core principles of WHO’s tobacco control strategy,” the Group said in a statement issued last year.

Apart from the tobacco industry, the WHO’s failures in achieving key public health targets have proved to be disastrous.