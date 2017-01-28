Sangjani Interchange important milestone to connect people: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said Sangjani Interchange on Motorway (M-1) would prove to be an important milestone in connecting people of different areas.

Inaugurating Army Welfare Trust (AWT) Sangjani-Paswal Interchange at a ceremony here, he said it would not only ensure progress and prosperity but also provide residents of the area an easy access to Lahore, Islamabad, Sargodha and other important cities.

He said hundreds of thousands of people living in dozens of villages and adjacent residential colonies would get facility to travel through this interchange.

The minister said such projects were of quite importance as those connected hearts as well as cities and provinces.

The project, launched on self-finance basis, has been completed at a cost of Rs 650 million within a record eight months time, and AWT, Engineers Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad and other joint societies of the area deserve appreciation in this regard. Nisar emphasized the need of unity and consensus among the masses as this was the only way to achieve the dream of prosperity. “We need to discourage division as a nation, which follows a wrong path, cannot progress,” he added. “Today it is quite difficult to deliver good things.