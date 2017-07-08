Sanda village named after SSP Zahid Shaheed

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

In recognition of service of SSP Zahid Gondal who embraced martyrdom when on duty at Chairing Cross Lahore in a bomb blast, the Punjab Government has renamed his native village Sanda as “Sanda Zahid Mahmood Shaheed”. Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali while offering Fateh at grave of the Shaheed told that in order to laud sacrifice of SSP Zahid Gondal he sent request to Punjab Governor who after accepting the request referred the matter to Revenue Department for notification for naming village Sanda after his name. Now onward Sanda would be called and referred as “Sanda Zahid Mahmood Shaheed” he said.