Sanctuary to be built for protection of snow leopard: Mushahid

Muhammad Arshad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Wednesday, said that Pakistan would highlight establishment of Snow Leopard Sanctuary at Bishkek Summit. The International Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Forum is scheduled to be held from August 23-26 in Kyrgyz capital.

In a meeting with Regional Director of International Union for Conservation of Nature here Minister said that Climate Change issue needed to be highlighted through Islamic teachings.

Aban suggested that Sindh government should participate in Bonn Challenge with its mangroves forest. She also suggested that Chilgoza Forests of KPK and Baluchistan can also be included in Bonn challenge. She appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for increasing mangroves forests in coastal areas.

She also assured to extend IUCN support to establish permanent office in Pakistan for Snow Leopard protection. She also highlighted that Pakistan should focus more on Oceans because whole world is concentrating more on issues environment issues related to oceans. She also requested to expedite the implementation process of Sustainable forest Mangroves which is being implemented with the collaboration of IUCN.