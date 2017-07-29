Sanctions aim at boosting US energy domination

Washington

US Senate has backed a bill already ratified by the House to impose sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. To discuss the issue, media has interviewed Sara Flounders, co-director of the International Action Center from New York, and Michael Lane, president of the American Institute for Foreign Policy from Washington.

Flounders said on Thursday night that America is trying to boost its own domination on the world energy market by imposing sanctions on other nations.

The sanctions policy is “US lawlessness once again operating in a way that is really meant to protect and defend its immediate corporate interest in oil,” the commentator said.

She touched on the recent embargo on energy-rich countries, arguing that the US and its allies are attempting to get in the way of any effort to bring oil and gas on line.

This is “an effort to shut down all the resources coming from other countries so that US oil and gas is the only option on the market,” but they could no longer play that game frankly, Flounders noted.—Agencies