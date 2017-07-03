Sanaullah wants formation of JIT to ascertain who paid for Raymond’s release

Lahore

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has called for the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to ascertain who paid Rs240 million to pay the heirs of victims of CIA contractor Raymon Davis as per the Diyat law. In an interview with a private TV channel, he said there was pressure to not register an FIR against Davis after he had shot dead two men on January 27, 2011 but the Punjab government went on with it and lodged a case.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qamar Zaman Kaira said the US government had attempted to pressurise the then federal and Punjab governments, as well as the army, to release Davis. But the central role played in this entire episode was by the country’s ‘agencies’, he added. Kaira admitted that the Diyat money was channelled through the federal government but was later refunded by ‘whosoever’ paid for it.

Defence analyst Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib claimed the decision to release Davis was taken by the civilian government and then ISI chief Lt Gen Shuja Pasha was asked to implement it. The ISI chief held meetings with the entire political leadership of the country , excluding Nawaz Sharif who was not in the country at the time, which agreed that Davis’s release is the best way forward.

Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib also rejected Davis’s claim that the ISI chief was text messaging senior US government officials while Davis’s final hearing was taking place on March 16, 2011. He said Pasha never went to the hearing, adding that ISI officers, were, however present inside the court. Davis recently released his tell-all tale, titled The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis.

Meanwhile, former Central Intelligence Agency employee Raymond Davis, who shot dead two men in Lahore in 2011, and sparked a diplomatic crisis with the United States, has released a tell-all memoir about his experience. The book titled ‘The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis,’ tell the side of the story of the man at the centre of the controversy. Davis offers an up-close and personal look at the incident that led to his imprisonment and the events that took place as diplomats on both sides of the bargaining table scrambled to get him out.

On January 27, 2011, Davis was arrested for murder of two men, Faizan and Faheem, near Mozang Chowk in Lahore. A case was registered at the Lytton Police Station after he was chased by the Police. Davis said that he acted in self-defence and the men shot were robbers who had been arrested more than fifty times on various charges and were carrying stolen mobile phones and unlicensed guns.

This created a diplomatic standoff as the US pressed for diplomatic immunity for Davis. The matter was settled after Davis was pardoned for blood money worth $2.4mn which is the largest in the history of Pakistan.—NNI