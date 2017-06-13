Sanaullah concerned over unwarranted JIT pressure in Panama probe

Aitzaz wants Panama case inquiry before TV cameras

Lahore

Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed concern over unwarranted influence and pressure being built by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panamagate investigation.

Talking to media persons outside Punjab Assembly, the law minister said that the premier would turn up before the JIT in compliance with the summon orders. ‘We have no reservations over formation of JIT and summon orders but on needless influence and pressure to defame the premier’, he said.

He said that the prime minister has always come forward for the accountability and exhibited respect for the law, believing in the supremacy and rule of law. ‘If the JIT could offer a questionnaire and video link option to ‘Qatari Prince’ then why to deprive an elected prime minister of the country with these privileges’, he queried.

Sanaullah said that such actions against the premier however would remain ineffective as Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader who helped the country becoming first nuclear power in the Islamic world.

He opined that the JIT was turning the matter controversial by building unnecessary pressure threatening officials of state institutions and misbehaving with the family members of the prime minister. ‘The prime minister and his family were not involved in any wrongdoing and this would eventually be proved’, Sanaullah asserted.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in the Senate and senior PPP Leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has demanded that inquiry into Panama case must be held in public before TV cameras.

‘Does the material being presented in the JIT relates to national security that the hearing is being held closed door’ he questioned while talking to media here on Monday.

Aitzaz Ahsan said they are tired of hearing that three generations of Sharifs faced accountability while according to him not a single paper was presented by them.

He said the PML-N is upset over the summoning of the Prime Minister as it has no answer and as such it is making JIT controversial.—INP