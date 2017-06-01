Sanath Jayasuriya may lose selector job

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board may not recommend the extension of chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya’s term, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya may resign after the Champions Trophy. And if he does not, the board is unlikely to extend his tenure.

“Recently his private life video is leaked to the media and it is very bad public perception and we don’t want him to continue as a selector. He has disgraced the game and the nation”, one of the top SLC board officials, speaking exclusively from Colombo, said.

The 47-year-old ex-all rounder is in the news again. He is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage) , though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge.

Anotyher official, on condition of anonymity said, “it is quite likely that Jayasuriya may not be our selector post Champions Trophy.

Despite repeated attempts, Jayasuriya was not available for comments.

“We have not sent him to England for the Champions Trophy and he will not be sent there at the cost of SLC board”, the source emphasised.