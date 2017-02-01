Sana sets her eyes on WC qualification

Karachi

With ICC Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament around the corner, Sana Mir – the captain of Pakistan’s women cricket team – has set her eyes on qualifying for the mega event with extraordinary performances in the upcoming tournament in Sri Lanka.

The ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier starts on 7th February with Pakistan being placed in group B alongside Bangladesh, Scotland, South Africa and Papua New Guinea.

Sana Mir feels that tournament wouldn’t be an easy sail for Pakistani girls, but expressed confidence that team is all capable of delivering the desired results and qualify for the tournament.

“We are looking to give our best in the preliminary league. South Africa is a strong side and we also can’t take Bangladesh lightly because it can be a dangerous side in these conditions,” Sana said on Wednesday.

“I feel it is going to be a challenging tournament for us and we have to be at our best,” she added.

Pakistan finished among bottom four teams in ICC Women Championship which concluded in November last year, forcing girls in green to play for the qualifying round.

Top four teams out of the ten-team tournament would qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup and Sana is confident that Pakistan would be one of those four top teams.

“This tournament provides us not just with a chance to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women’s Championship but is also an opportunity for us to prepare for those tournaments,” Sana said.

“We are looking forward to the challenges,” she added.

Pakistan will play the first game in ICC Women World Cup qualifiers on 7th February against the South Africa, followed by the game against Bangladesh on 8th. The girls in green will take on Papua New Guinea on 10th February while the last group match will be played against Scotland on February 13th.

Top six (three from each groups) will qualify for the super six stage and the top four teams will qualify for the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be played in England from 26th June to 23rd July.—Agencies