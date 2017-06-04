SANA to set up ‘centre of community development’ at SU

Hyderabad

The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) has agreed to set up a ‘Centre for Community Development at University of Sindh, in a bid to ameliorate the lives of the people in society especially those living in Jamshoro.

The decision to this effect has been made in a meeting held between the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and a delegation of SANA on Friday evening, the university spokesman informed on Saturday.

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro and Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) have decided to make University of Sindh one of a leading higher learning institutions with imparting education to youth on modern methods and availability of state of the art facilities at the campuses.

Highlighting the objectives of the meeting, Dr. Darkhashan Memon, a scientist of US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) who did her graduation from University of Sindh and attended the meeting as one of the members of delegation said that SANA had intended to give facilities of skill development, career counseling, trainings on real time projects design and road to entrepreneurship under Sindh Skill Development Programme (SSDP) of Sindhi Association of North America.

She said that students’ placement and internship programmes should be designed to facilitate frequent interactions between the prospective graduates and companies both national as well as multinational eventually leading to placement.

Dr. Darkhashan proposed to establish a business idea centre at University of Sindh in an attempt to provide graduates to share as well as discuss their business ideas.—APP