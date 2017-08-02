Sana Mir, seniors, manager responsible for poor World Cup show

Lahore

A report on the performance of Pakistan women’s cricket team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 has blamed captain Sana Mir, along with a few other senior players and team manager, for the poor show.

The team’s head coach Sabih Azhar submitted a detailed report to the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday, which holds veteran captain Sana Mir, team manager Ayesha Ashar and some other seniors responsible for the seven straight defeats in the World Cup, held in England in June-July this year, sources revealed.

According to sources, the report raises concerns over the attitude of Sana Mir, veteran batswomen Nain Abidi and Javeria Wadood, and manager Ayesha Ashar. It allegedly states that the seniors do not encourage younger talent in the side and try to hold the youngsters back.

The report recommends appointment of a new captain and manager for any improvement to be possible, the sources added.

Pakistan lost all seven of their group matches in the Women’s World Cup, coming close to victory on two occasions, against South Africa and Sri Lanka, but falling short in the end.

Skipper Sana Mir was the most consistent performer for her team with the bat as well as the ball, with an average of over 30 runs in five innings during the World Cup. She also took six catches in the tournament.

The 30-year-old also became the first Pakistani female to achieve the milestone of playing 100 ODIs during the tournament.—APP