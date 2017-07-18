Sana Mir likely to lose captaincy, place in team

Islamabad

Sana Mir is likely to lose captaincy as well as her place in the team after Pakistan’s pathetic performance in the ICC Women World Cup in England.

“She (Sana) failed to lead Pakistan in a proper way. Her own performance too was not satisfactory. The board is likely to take a decision next week about her future role in the team,” a source in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told APP on Monday.

National women team ended their woeful World Cup campaign on Saturday when they suffered a 15-run defeat at the hands of fellow struggling Sri Lankans. Overall this was their seventh straight defeat in the prestigious event.

Thus the Sana Mir led side also finished as the only outfit in the tournament to taste defeats in all the fixtures they played. Pakistan women team arrived back home on early Monday.

The source said that allrounder Bismah Maroof is likely to be the next choice for the board to lead the national team.

“As per my information, Sana will lose both captaincy and her place in the team. Bismah will be handed over reigns of team’s stewardship. She is a seasoned player and over the years has evolved into a dependable player,” he said.

The 25-year-old Bismah, who is Pakistan’s second-most experienced player in ODIs after Sana, was ruled out of the Women’s World Cup due to a hand injury in Pakistan’s match against England early in the tournament. She was replaced by allrounder Iram Javed.

The source said women team’s coach Sabih Azhar is also likely to lose his job.

“The team displayed a poor show in all the areas under him. He was not appointed coach on permanent basis. And during his short stint with the team he failed to impress,” he added. The source said that the board was considering to appoint a new coach for the women team from National Cricket Academy’s coaches.—APP