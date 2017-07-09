Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani female to play 100 ODIs

Pakistan cricket captain Sana Mir on Saturday became the first Pakistani female cricketer to play 100 ODIs, adding yet another accolade to her list of sporting achievements for the country.

Mir reached the feat during Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup.

The veteran cricketer received a special shield commemorating her 100th ODI, presented by Women’s Chief Selector Mohammad Ilyas.

She was also presented with a special commemorative cap marking her 100th ODI by former Australia cricketer and commentator Lisa Sthalekar, who called Mir “a special player” and said it was “an honour” to present her with the cap.

Mir, expressing her sentiments on the milestone, vowed she would continue to serve Pakistan and cricket.

“It has been a long journey.

There have been ups and downs. I will keep trying to serve my country and my country’s cricket,” she said in a video message ahead of the match.

Pakistan have had a dismal tournament so far, with four straight losses.

But Mir said her team has learned a lot from the World Cup and participating in the tournament itself is an achievement for her side.—Agencies

