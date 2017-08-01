Samsung’s ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ comes to an end

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Samsung Pakistan carried out its exciting promotional activity called ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ from 17th July, at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Gujranwala till 30th July 2017, to reward its consumers and retailers with exciting gifts. The lucky draw prizes included; Yamaha YBR 125 CC bike, Samsung 32” LED TVs, T-285 Tablets and cash vouchers up to Rs. 5000 winner.

The customers and distributors all across Pakistan took full advantage of this promotional activity, whereby participating enthusiastically.