Samsung unveils wind-free AC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), recently unveiled its first ever, award-winning Wind-Free™ wall-mounted air conditioner at MENA Forum in Singapore, following the huge success of its floor-standing Wind-Free™ air conditioner in South Korea. The AR9500M air conditioner has integrated Samsung’s exclusive Wind-Free™ Cooling technology into its design – providing customers with a cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow.

“In a region where we spend a large amount of time indoors, an efficient cooling system can vastly improve the way you live your life.

The revolutionary air conditioning capabilities of the AR9500M ensures that consumers no longer have to deal with uncomfortable, cold air, and they will benefit from reduced electric bills as well,” said Georges Barakat, Regional Head of Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics Middle East & North Africa office.

The AR9500M provides customers with the ideal condition by maintaining the comfortable room temperature, using Wind-Free™ Cooling to gently disperse cold air through 21,000 micro air holes. A two-step cooling system which first lowers temperatures in “Fast Cooling Mode” and then automatically switches to “Wind-Free™ Cooling Mode” creating “still air*” once the desired temperature is reached. This approach can also reduce energy consumption by up to 72 percent** compared to Fast Cooling mode

Using Samsung’s new Digital Inverter 8-Pole with POWERboost technology™, the AR9500M’s motor generates fewer torque fluctuations, thus increasing the energy efficiency of the air conditioning unit.

The AR9500M Wind-Free air conditioner is also Wi-Fi-enabled so it can be controlled from anywhere through Samsung’s Smart Home app. Users can remotely regulate temperature, adjust settings, receive real time updates about performance and daily energy usage, as well as troubleshoot solutions when a repair is needed.