Samsung shares Ramazan blessings

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung Electronics continues with its tradition of enriching the society. The global technology leader has announced its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign – Let’s Celebrate Eid like Eid, with a philanthropic spirit and to wish everyone a blessed, holy month of Ramadan. Focused on sharing the joys of Eid, the campaign inspires celebration of Ramadan with the orphans and senior citizens, living in orphanages or Old-Homes. Samsung will extend valuable care and support to make these underprivileged segments feel that they are an integral part of the society. The duration of this generous initiative is 8 days. Starting from north of Pakistan it will cover all major cities and conclude in Karachi. The management and employees of Samsung Electronics, along with their families, will visit different orphanages and shelter-homes throughout Pakistan and will also arrange food for Iftaar meals and dinners, along with Eid-gifts for the orphans. During Ramadan, it will also bring multiple offers for the consumers. Right after the first week of Ramadan, every buyer of Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone will be able to get a free 5,100 mAh battery back.