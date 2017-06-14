Samsung shares Ramazan blessings with orphans as its CSR campaign

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Samsung Electronics – the global technology leader has recently commenced its new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign – ‘Let’s Celebrate Eid like Eid’. Showing a philanthropic spirit, the teams of Samsung employees began visiting orphanages and Old-Homes, as the first two visit were held at the Pakistan Sweet Home Building in Islamabad and at Haven’s Habitat Society, Faisalabad. The orphans and old citizens were delighted to receive the EID gifts and sumptuous food for iftaar and dinner. This activity gave the confidence to these poor people that they are a vital part of the society.

With numerous visits to go, during this blessed month of Ramazan, this generous campaign will cover all major cities and then conclude in Karachi. Through this humanitarian activity, the management and employees of Samsung, along with their families, will be visiting different orphanages and shelter-homes to share gifts, food and personal time with the orphans.

The MD Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan – MrJoony Kim. stated: “Samsung has been conducting a vibrant role to be a caring organization that wants to elevate the standard-of-living in every society.

In Ramadan, we want to share blessings of Ramadan in true sense with under privilege society, The campaign ‘Let’s Celebrate Eid like Eid’ focuses on spending quality-time with the orphans and the homeless people, to bring smiles on their faces. Its not just a CSR activity, it showcase our vision and organization culture to support under privilege class.”