Samsung shares Iftar, gifts with orphans

Lahore

Samsung is once again going beyond its passion for creating innovative technologies. This global electronics leader is contributing towards social-development to improve the quality of life for the poorest segments. During Ramazan, the company is pursuing a ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ (CSR) campaign titled; ‘Let’s Celebrate Eid like Eid’ – with a philanthropic spirit. During Ramadan, numerous teams of Samsung employees and their families, will be visiting different orphanages and shelter-homes for old people, located in many different cities, to provide sumptuous iftaar-dinners and generous gifts to the deprived citizens.

Proceeding with this initiative, a team from Samsung recently visited two philanthropic institutions in Lahore namely: ‘Dar-ul-Shafqat’ in Sodiwal and ‘Begum Inayat Orphanage’, Near Gulab Devi Hospital. All the orphans and senior citizens expressed their delight and heart-felt appreciation on receiving a large number of valuable EID gifts like; Toys, Clothes, shoes and Bangles, besides applying Mehndi (Henna) on the children’s hands. Delicious Iftaar-meals were also served. Similar events have already been held in Islamabad and Faisalabad earlier. With this activity, Samsung wants these impoverished citizens to gain more confidence and feel that they are a vital part of the society.

The Managing Director of Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan – Mr. Joony Kim stated that: “We are really excited to share these memorable moments with the unfortunate people, to bring smiles on their faces during the blessed month of Ramadan. Being a socially-caring organization – Samsung is inspired to provide opportunities for progress and happiness to the deprived segments of the society too. This humanitarian activity reflects our vision and culture to raise the standard-of-living for everyone, while creating revolutionary technologies for socio-economic growth. We really appreciate the social contributions of these marginalized citizens.—PR