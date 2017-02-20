Samsung reaching higher

Staff Reporter

Singapore

Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Monday, unveiled how it is building on its heritage of innovation to reach higher for consumers during its 7th annual MENA Forum in Singapore. Samsung demonstrated a renewed commitment to consumers unveiling new products that offer increased choice and flexible options, a design philosophy that is elegant and thoughtful and technology that puts the customer in control. During the forum, key product announcements included the stunning new QLED TV lineup, FlexWash™ laundry system, Windless AC and the all-new Galaxy A (2017). In addition to its product line up, Samsung showcased how it has been developing theInternet of Things (IoT) with an ecosystem of products and devices that can seamlessly connect to one another. Samsung also held an insight session entitled ‘Mining Minds: Big Data Reveals our Desires’ with Dr. Gilyoung Song, Big Data Expert and Senior Executive Vice President of Daumsoft, Inc. at the MENA Forum. During the session, Dr. Song detailed his research.