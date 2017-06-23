Samsung QLED TV available for pre-booking

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Following the launch of Samsung Electronics’ latest QLED TVs, emphasizing on solutions known as Q Picture, Q Smart and Q Style; these premium range of LED TV’s will be available in Pakistan on 1st July 2017. Customers can now avail the offer and pre-book their very own QLED TV at all authorized Samsung Brand shops and its online e-retail partners

The ‘MD Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan – Mr. Y J KIM. Said: “The QLED TV provides true-to-life images, whereby empowering consumers to experience a new feel in televisions, bringing art and entertainment into parts of your home.

The QLED TV is an exceptional innovative, which offers improved color performance, displaying DCI-P3 color space accurately, which is capable of reproducing 100% colour volume.”

The ‘Smart Hub’ interface is now extended to smartphones through Samsung’s new ‘Smart View’ app, which lets customers use their mobile device to select and start their favourite live TV programmes and video-on-demand services – on their TV.