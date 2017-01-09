Samsung profit estimate surges

London

Samsung Electronics has reported a 50 per cent profit surge in its guidance for the fourth quarter despite the fiasco with its flagship Note 7 phone.

The earnings estimate is higher than analysts predicted and would mark its highest quarterly profit since 2013.

In October, the world’s largest smartphone maker had to scrap the Note 7 after batteries caught fire and even replacement devices went up in smoke.

The strong results are due to Samsung’s semiconductor and display businesses. The South Korean tech giant said it expected to post 9.2tn won ($7.8bn, £6.2bn) in operating profit for the months from September to December.

“When you look at the headlines over the last couple of months it’s always been about exploding batteries and doom for Samsung,” Bryan Ma, technology consultant with IDC told. “But we’ve got to keep in mind that that’s not their only business – what’s really driving these earnings is strong demand for memory and displays. And they are really, really profitable businesses.”

In an earlier profit forecast for the fourth quarter, Samsung had said it expected the Note 7 recall would mean a $2.1bn hit to their profits. The company first issued a recall for the Galaxy Note 7 in September following complaints about exploding batteries.

This Samsung phone led to a flight being evacuated After replacement devices deemed safe were also found to overheat and catch fire, the company scrapped the phone entirely.—Agencies