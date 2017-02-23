Samsung presents motorcycles to retailers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The global leader in technology – Samsung Electronics held a vibrant prize-distribution ceremony at Star City Mall in Karachi, where the Retailers showing outstanding performances, won brand-new Motorcycles as prizes. This high-valued prize-scheme promised to reward and motivate the Samsung retailers to achieve higher sales.

This Retailer-promotion campaign received an enormous response from the market. This ceremony was a part of a series of events, to be held in every important city, to present Motorcycles and other fabulous prizes to the best performing retailers. These ceremonies will host senior management executives of Samsung, along with dignitaries and numerous teams of leading media channels.

The retailers of Samsung products expressed their delight on winning Motorcycles As Samsung’s innovative products are created to enrich the lifestyle of consumers, Samsung has now offered brand-new motorcycles as prizes to its retailers, who play a key role in the promotion and nationwide availability of these products. These motorcycle prizes will add great convenience to the life of the lucky winners, who inspire the customers to use Samsung’s vast range of reliable products. This high-valued prize campaign was launched for retailers all over Pakistan.