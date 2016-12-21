Samsung partners Jazz to launch ‘Knox’ security platform

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung has engaged Jazz-Mobilink–Jazz as its operating-partner to introduce Samsung ‘Knox’ in Pakistan. ‘Knox’ is a defense-grade security platform, and mobile-device management system, which is built into Samsung’s latest products, to protect confidential data and sensitive applications. Samsung’s award-winning enterprise solutions empower you to secure, manage and customize your business’s mobile devices.

Knox solutions allow businesses of any size to deploy Samsung mobile devices to meet their business needs. So the smart-device users can now build on the Knox platform, with extra security, management policies, and advanced device-customization.The security of corporate data on mobile devices remains a top concern for CEOs and CIOs, when adopting enterprise mobility. Finding a mobile-security solution that is both resilient and user-friendly can be a big challenge, which is why Samsung has designed the ‘Knox’ solution.

Knox is a multi-layered technology, built into both the hardware and software of Samsung’s latest devices. From the ‘Hardware Root of Trust’ to the Android Framework, Knox constantly verifies the integrity of the device and detects any tampering, ensuring your data is more secure. Security Enhancements for Android protect applications and data by strictly defining what each process is allowed to do, and what data it can access. SE for Android help to secure a device by using domains, rights, security policies and Mandatory Access Control.