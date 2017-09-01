Samsung launches J7 Core in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung Electronics has now launched its revolutionary device – Samsung Galaxy J7 Core in Pakistan. This prestigious launch event was held recently in Lahore and was attended by Fakhar Zaman, the cricket star along with numerous famous celebrities and Samsung dealers.

With the objective of expanding the Galaxy J7 family, the J7 Core is the perfect mid-ranging smartphone for the consumers.

The value of the Galaxy J7 Core lies in its stunning design, its advanced features, and functions that offer more convenience than ever before. With its 5.5″ display and crisp HD resolution (1,280 x 720 HD), the Galaxy J7 Core brings out every last detail and offers an incredible viewing experience.

The President Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan – Mr. Y.J.Kim said; “I am proud to say that the J series is one of the best-selling smartphone series in this era of technology. Not only will J Core deliver superior durability, amazing visual appeal, enhanced functionality, high quality visuals, but will simultaneously redefine the smartphone experience.”

The Galaxy J7 Core makes it easy to take gorgeous, bright photos under all sorts of conditions. Equipped with a 13MP rear camera you can capture spectacular, true-to-life images in magnificent detail. When you’re in a low light condition, the F1.9 lens lets in more light so you’ll still get bright, clear photos.