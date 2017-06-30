Samsung to invest $380m in new plant in US

New York

Samsung plans to invest $380 million and hire nearly 1,000 workers for a new manufacturing plant for home appliances in South Carolina, the company announced Wednesday. Samsung Electronics America described the plant as a “state of the art” facility and alluded in a news release to incentives granted by the state government as a factor in the decision.

The factory starting next year will build premium home products, including washing machines, and will be staffed with craftsmen, engineers and operators, the company said.

“For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States,” said Tim Baxter, chief executive of Samsung Electronics America.

“With this investment, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its US operations and deepening our connection to the American consumers, engineers and innovators who are driving global trends in consumer electronics.”—AFP