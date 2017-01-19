Samsung inaugurates another smart hub

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Continuing with the pursuit of expanding its service network, to provide its consumers with a higher quality of services, Samsung has recently inaugurated a highly equipped Service Center – Samsung Smart Hub in Baharia Town, Rawalpindi. This modern facility has been enriched with sophisticated equipment, to set higher standards of service-quality, to fulfill the changing needs of various consumer segments. A special inauguration ceremony was held to launch the facility in Islamabad. Samsung Electronics, a global technology leader and award-winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and home appliances, has also introduced a unique concept of ‘Smart Hub’ service centers in Pakistan, to enhance the level of satisfaction among its buyers. Thus, winning the complete confidence of customers and reassuring them that; Samsung truly cares for them and stands behind the performance and quality of its products. The authorized Smart Hub in Islamabad is also a one-stop solution that promises to deliver complete service, repair, maintenance and genuine parts replacement of all kinds of Samsung products.