Samsung Daily Jumbo Jeet scheme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In a recent chain of events, Samsung Pakistan has been carrying out its exciting promotional activity called ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ at various cities in Pakistan. The most recent ones were held in Karachi and Hyderabad; in both the cities a lucky winner won the grand prize which was Yamaha YBR 125CC motorbike. Samsung ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ was basically carried out in different cities with the objective of rewarding the loyal customers and retailers of Samsung. Head of Samsung Mobile Samsung EC Pakistan – Mr. Umar Ghumman stated: “Samsung has assumed a vibrant role to be a consumer-focused organization that seeks new opportunities to reward its customers, while providing them with the most innovative products to enable a modern lifestyle and powerful connectivity around the globe.