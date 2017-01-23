Samsung blames faulty batteries for Galaxy Note 7 fires

Seoul

The world’s biggest smartphone maker Samsung blamed faulty batteries on Monday for the fires that led to last year’s humiliating recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 device. Internal and independent investigations “concluded that batteries were found to be the cause of the Note 7 incidents”, the South Korean company said in a statement.

The giant conglomerate was forced to discontinue the smartphone—originally intended to compete with Apple’s iPhone—after a chaotic recall that saw replacement devices also catching fire.—AFP