Samia died of drug overdose, case dismissed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Mystery behind the murder of Pakistan Muslim League-N worker was solved on Sunday as the reason of her death came out to be drug overdose.

The case was dismissed after the initial report of police investigation was revealed.

The report says that Samia’s forensic details have determined the final cause of the woman’s death which is drug overdose.

The woman was found dead on November 28 in Chamba House after which the investigation was initiated.

The ambiguity behind the death has been finally solved after a passage of one and a half month.