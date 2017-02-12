Samaa TV asstt cameraman killed in Karachi firing

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Samaa TV’s Assistant Cameraman was killed while the TV channel’s Digital Satellite News Gathering vehicle came under attack in North Nazimabad here on Sunday.

The incident took place when the TV team was on its way for coverage of alleged grenade attack on police vehicle at KDA roundabout in North Nazimabad.

The bike-riding outlaws opened fire at the vehicle and injured young assistant cameraman Taimur.

The 22-year-old injured, who received gunshot wounds to his head and chest, was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he breathed his last.

Police said that 9mm pistol was used in the attack and a shell was recovered from the site.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Rohina Hasan confirmed the victim arrived with a bullet wound to the head and died while under treatment.

“Our team members along with the DSNG had gone there to cover the cracker attack on the police vehicle when they came under attack,” said Samaa TV’s director news, Farhan Malik.

SSP Central Muqaddas Haider said the same suspects might be involved in both the incidents and added the cracker attack on the police vehicle did not cause any damage.

“It appears that the suspects attacked the police mobile with a cracker to attract media’s attention and when the Samaa team arrived, they chased and attacked it,” added Haider.

IG Police Sindh, A D Khowaja while taking “strong notice” of the armed attack on the DSNG van sought an “explanation” and a detailed inquiry from DIG West immediately.