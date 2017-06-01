Sam Abbas bags Asia Pacific Property Awards

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistani interior design company, The Sam Abbas Design Studio has won a 5-star award within the category ‘Interior Design – Private Residence’ at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018.

They received award for Their ‘Khalid Chawla Villa’ in a ceremony held in Bangkok. Chosen from over 900 entries spread across the Asia Pacific region, The Sam Abbas Studio have proven themselves to be the very best in the Interior Design sector.

The Asia Pacific Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Africa, Arabia, Europe, The Americas and the UK. The awards celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry. Companies are awarded for categories ranging across property development, real estate, interior design and architecture categories.

“Design to us is a translation of an inspiration. Winning the award is a further validation of that ideology,” said Sameena Abbas, Creative Head and owner of the Sam Abbas Studio.

She added that Sam Abbas Design Studio is honoured to represent Pakistan and Asia Pacific to compete against other companies and looking forward to win the global award as well. Results of world property awards will be announced on 4th December at the Savoy Hotel London, United Kingdom.

The ‘Khalid Chawla villa’ brief included a restructure of a double-storey house into two separate self-contained apartments, blending chic with comfort to create large living spaces. The project involved interior redesigns together with a complete alteration of floor plans and structures. Interior choices included the careful use of lines, textures, materials and lighting which expanded the space. Every piece of furniture was custom-designed and built by Sam Abbas to match the extensive soft interiors and bespoke linens.

The awards also played host to the IPAX Asia Pacific exhibition on 25th and 26th May, which saw record attendance levels this year. Top industry suppliers were on hand to showcase their products and services, whilst delegates networked with the very best industry CEO’s, Managing Directors and decision makers within the Asia Pacific area.

Sameena Abbas and her daughter Sonia have successfully completed projects both at home and abroad from her recently launched studio located at Bath Island in Karachi. She graduated from the prestigious Inchbald School of Design in London and lives in Karachi with her cricketer husband Zaheer Abbas.