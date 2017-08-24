Salvation from gender bigotry

Mahrukh A Mughal

WOMEN’S rights movements are WOMEN’S rights movements are primarily concerned with making the political, social, and economic status of women equal to that of men and with establishing legislative safeguards against discrimination on the basis of gender. In history, women were suppressed by male chauvinism with the beginning of patriarchy. Women’s rights movements have worked in support of equal rights for more than two centuries. The first feminist publication came in 1792, entitled, ‘A vindication of the rights of women’, by British writer Mary Wellstone craft. Militant political action among women began in Britain in 1903 with the formation of the women’s social and political union (WSPU) for the right to vote. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Middle East are countries with deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset and a strong tribal, feudalistic value system. Coupled with poverty, especially countries like India, Pakistan and Afghanistan are societies where women are marginalized from policy level to every social-economic and political sphere of society. Proper data is not available on women’s health and education. In this context, women’s progress in many areas of social and political life has a long way to go, however, from the urban humanist organization in Pakistan and India have been struggling to high light this important issue at all levels. In Pakistan, the promulgation of the 1979 Hudood ordinance severely affected Pakistani women, opening the flood gates of victimization and violence due to the two main laws of Zina (Adultery and fornication) and Zina biljabr (Rape). In 2006, after much heated debate among politicians, parliamentarians, law makers, activists and religious leaders, a compromise was found through the introduction of amendment in the form of the women’s protection Act. It was an act taken in the right direction. However, human rights organization’s claimed it did little to change the status quo, let alone empower women legally. Human rights watch criticized the law and declared it grossly inadequate. Pakistani film maker, Sharmeen Chinoy did a remarkable work in 2015 in highlighting the issue of honor killing. In 2015 protection of women against violence bill passed. The bill not only contained a certain amount of redress for victims of abuse, but also criminalized most forms of violence against women. So far as population ratio of women is concerned, in 2015, 49.55% of global population were women. 81 countries had a majority of women, 36 countries had a majority of man, and 75 were within 0.5% of gender parity. Women’s empowerment should be brought out through the actions of educating them and creating social awareness by using all the mainstream and social media. But the main responsibility is on the govt to promote policies that could strengthen gender equality through various means, including legal and political reform, and interventions to give women greater access to resources. National and international institutions have the responsibility for ensuring the inclusion of disadvantaged populations socially, economically and politically. However there remains one question that while resource-economic, social and political are often critical in ensuring that women are empowered, they are not always sufficient. Without women’s individual or collective ability to recognise and utilise resource in their own interests, resources cannot bring about empowerment. Many gender disparities remain even as countries develop, which calls for sustained and focused public action. In some areas, such as education, the gender gap has closed for almost all women; but process has been slower for those who are poor and face other disadvantages, such as ethnicity. To bring about gender equality, policy makers need to focus their actions on five clear priorities; reducing the excess mortality of girls and women; eliminating remaining gender disadvantages in education; increasing women’s access to economic opportunity and thus earning and productivity; giving women an equal voice in households and societies; and limiting the transmission of gender inequality across generations. Measure that increase women’s control over household resources and law’s that enhance their ability to accumulate assets, especially by strengthening their property rights are important. This is the responsibility of the employer to ensure a safe working environment for every one especially for women. Strict discipline must be imposed for a healthy and respectable working environment. In school & colleges, at community centers, NGO’s, media and parliamentarians everyone should realize their social responsibility to create awareness for the empowerment of women. — The author, a freelance columnist is based in Lahore. Email:[email protected]