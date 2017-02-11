Salman Sufi announces ambassadors for VAWC

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Director General Salman Sufi on Friday here announced the selection of two ambassadors for Violence Against Women Centres (VAWC) in Multan.

Addressing a press conference along with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy in connection with the upcoming launch of the VAWC, he announced renowned Oscar winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Violence Against Women worker Rubina Shaheen as the ambassadors for their initiative aimed at eradicating violance against women in Punjab.

Salman Sufi briefed the media regarding the on-going completion of the VAWC at Multan and announced the selection of two ambassadors for the Violence Against Women Centres.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy was the first Pakistani to have won two Academy awards, six Emmy Awards and to have directed Pakistan’s first animated film, 3 Bahadur. Through her films, she has constantly advocated for women’s rights. Similarly, Ms Rubina Shaheen has worked as part of Dastak Foundation since the past 23 years and has constantly been on the frontline as a Women Protection Officer.

Jamshed Kazi, Country Representative UN Women Pakistan also remarked that he was pleased on the appointment of Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Ms.Rubina Shaheen as the goodwill Ambassadors of the VAWC.