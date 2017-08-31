Salman orders strict vigilance of dengue

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafiq has said that due to the severe outbreak of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, the concerned departments should be more vigilant and strict monitoring of the situation also be made to control dengue in Punjab. He directed the concerned departments and districts administrations to continue their vigorous dengue surveillance and awareness activities. He further said that effective measures have been taken by the government departments in collaboration with the community in Punjab due to that dengue situation is normal in the province. He further said that a robust system existing in Punjab, therefore, data of dengue larva and the patients is available.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on dengue at Civil Secretariat, on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Sumair Ahmed, senior officers of all the concerned departments, public health experts, in charge Chief Minister Dengue Research Cell Prof. Waseem Akram, Pir Ashraf Rasool MPA and the representatives of various institutions attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioners, CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. It was informed that during the last 8 months of the current year, 74 confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Punjab, out of them 14 belong to other provinces where as three from Islamabad. Kh. Salman Rafiq lauded the services of medical team, entomologists and the staff of Mobile Health Units who had been proceeds to Peshawar on the direction of Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide medical cover to the patients and training of local doctors to deal with the dengue epidemics.

Kh. Salman Rafiq appreciated the efforts of the Punjab medical team which is still busy in Peshawar to overcome the dengue epidemic. The Minister said that officers and the staff of all the government departments especially field workers have performed tremendous services to control dengue in Punjab. Prof. Waseem Akram urged that special attention should be paid on the solid waste management so that it could not become the dengue breeding sites due to the rainy water accumulated in the heaps of solid waste.

Moreover, minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir stressed that the meeting of cabinet committee should be made more effective as the next two-three months are very important with regard to the dengue control and our responsibilities have been enhanced in the context of dengue epidemic in Peshawar. He said that after Eid-ul-Azha strict policy would be adopted to evaluate the performance and steps taken by the government departments for dengue control, therefore, officers should prepare themselves accordingly.