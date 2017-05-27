Staff Reporter
Islamabad
Following are the salient features of National Budget 2017-18, announced by Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar in the National Assembly on Friday:
— The size is 4.3 percent higher than the size of the budget 2016-17. – The resource availability during 2017-18 has been estimated at Rs 4,681.2 billion.
— The net revenue receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs 2,926 billion.
— The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs 2,348.2 billion.
The net capital receipts for 2017-18 have been estimated at Rs. 552.5 billion.
— The external receipts in 2017-18 are estimated at Rs 837.8billion, showing an increase of 2.2 percent.
— The overall expenditures during the 2017-18 have beenestimated at Rs 5,103.8 billion.
— The share of current and development expenditures respectively in total budgetary outlay for 2017-18, is 73.7 percent and 26.3 percent.
— The expenditure on general public service is estimated at Rs 2,553.6 billion.
— The development expenditure outside PSDP has been estimated Rs 152.2 billion.
— The size of PSDP is Rs 2113 billion.
— Out of this Rs 1112 billion has been allocated to provinces, Federal PSDP has been estimated at Rs 1001 billion,
— Rs 377.9 billion allocated for federal ministries and divisions
— Rs 380.6 billion allocated for corporations
— Rs 30 billion allocated for Prime Minister SDG achievement programme
— Rs 40 billion earmarked for special federal development programmes
— Rs 12.5 billion allocated for energy
— Rs12.5 billion earmarked for clean drinking water— Rs 7.5 billion allocated for earthquake reconstruction
— Rs 5 billion for special provision for competition of CPEC projects
— Rs 45 billion allocated for IDPs
— Rs 45 billion earmarked for security enhancement
— Rs 20 billion allocated for Prime Minister’s initiatives
— Rs 25 billion for Gas Infrastructure Cess