Saleem grabs Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship title

Lahore

Showing accurate shooting and command Saleem Baig won the title of Master Singles of Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship scoring a massive total of 368 score with 184 total average in two games at Islamabad’s Leisure on Monday. According to the information made available here, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in Collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Organized the three-day event which was participated by top notch bowlers of the country. Two events were contested, master singles and media event. In the master singles, countrys best players participated while a large number of media person took part in the media event. Afzal Akhtar secured the 2nd position by scoring total of 345 pins with 173 total average while Saqib Shahzad got the 3rd spot by scoring 318 total pins with 159 average. In the Media event Shah Khalid Khan won the title by scoring 268 pins and Abdul Qadir secured 2nd position by scoring 230 pins while Shakir Abbasi finished at 3rd spot with total 224 pins in two games. Chief guest Rasheed Khan Advocate distributed the cash prizes, gift hampers from Jubilee Insurance and trophies among the winners.—APP