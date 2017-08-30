Sale of slaughtering items increases in twin cities

City Reporter

With only three days left for Eid-ul-Azha, blacksmiths and knife sharpeners are passing busy days in twin cities as the sale of these items has increased. Butchers were attracting a number of customers due to their decorated handles and sharp-edged instruments. Special machines have been installed at various shops to sharpen knives, axes, beef cutters and meat cleavers along with selling barbeque instruments. The sale of butchers’ appliances including knives, cutters and stand blades and oven, has recorded increase ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as those businessmen who were selling other items in different bazaars have also set up their stalls and sharpening machines to take advantage of occasion. Ordinary shopkeepers as well as professional blacksmiths belonging to far-flung areas and suburbs have rushed to sell these tools in different areas of G-13, I-10 Markaz, Aabpara, Melody, Bhara Kahu and Rawat localities. Hamad Raza, a blacksmith in Aabpara who was hammering on a burnt iron sheet to make a sharp knife said, “We have got a contract to deliver 10 iron sheets and 20 different kinds of knife from a butcher house at Bhara Kahu ahead of the Eid. Before Eid-ul-Azha, we have a very busy and hectic schedule, whereas we have less work during rest of the year.” Another stallholder, Naseem Khan, said that these were exceptional days for them and they can do full business. Similarly, vendors were seen roaming on bicycles to sell tools for sacrifice, besides offering services to sharpen the rusted slaughter equipment. Meanwhile, the residents of the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi can be seen thronging shopping malls and cattle markets. The Eid shopping is on its peak here at almost all the major markets and bazaars of the city. The people were seen rushing to buy dresses, household items and sacrificial animals.

