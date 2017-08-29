Sale of sacrificial animals at its peak

City Reporter

With just five days to go for Eidul Azha, the sale of sacrificial animals has gained momentum in the city’s cattle markets but higher than expected rates of sacrificial animals forced the people for combined sacrifice this year. Livestock traders here at Lamb Market told media persons on Monday that prices, as compared to last two years, have gone up by almost 20 to 30 percent.

This brings in the implication that single ‘qurbani’ would not be within the reach of majority who would thus opt for combined sacrifice at the forthcoming Eidul Azha.

According to a survey by this scribe, the rates have increased by 20 to 30 per cent as compared to the last two years.

The average price of a healthy goat has escalated to Rs 35,000, cow Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000, at the Bakar mandi, a major livestock market of the city. “The rates are beyond my budget, it’s not possible for me to perform this duty,” said Usman Mughal. “I think more than half of the people will not be able to sacrifice animals this Eid”, noted Imran an employee of a private organization. Yousaf Khan, a cattle trader from Hyderabad said, “smuggling of animals to neighbouring countries, is the main reason of high rates in Pakistan”.

“So many animals were killed in the floods four years ago which effected the breeding and this is basically the reason for the high rates”. Another trader, Sabir Khan, was not convinced that floods were the only cause of the problem: “Animals are being smuggled to other countries. Cattle fetch lucrative prices in the neighbouring war torn country where livestock is in short supply all year round”.

A buyer regretted that no “price control mechanism” seems to be in place, with the result that traders are demanding high prices according to their sweet will, adding that he would pool his funds with others to buy one animal for Eidul Azha next week.