Sale of Independence Day items increases

City Reporter

The sale of Independence Day items has increased in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi as buyers thronged stalls to buy national flags of different shapes and sizes to show their patriotic fervour.

The people show their patriotism to decorate their homes with flags, balloons and badges.

People of all age groups are busy buying flags and clothing apparel that shows off their love for Pakistan.

These items were in high demand, vendors started selling Independence Day products as soon as the month of August began, a student, Mubshir said.

“The people especially children celebrate Independence Day with a lot of pride,” a vendor Inaam Ullah said. “The products which people buy the most in order to celebrate include hats, flags and badges.”