Sale of Desert Coolers increases in twin cities

The sale of metal desert coolers, famously known as ‘Lahori Coolers’ has increased in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the summer is getting hotter.

A large number of outlets of Lahori Coolers can be seen in different parts of the two cities, including Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Waris Khan, Sadiq Abad and Kohati Bazaar in Rawalpindi and in Abpara and Karachi Company in the Capital.

Shopkeepers have displayed coolers outside their shops to attract the customers. “I had bought a medium-sized Lahori Cooler last year for Rs 50,000 but now it costs over Rs 80,000,” said Shafqat Hussain, a customer at Sadiq Abad, Rawalpindi.

Shopkeepers said that like every year, this summer too people, particularly those belonging to middle class were showing keen interest in Lahori Coolers. “People belonging to middle class prefer Lahori Coolers to air conditioners, a shopkeeper in Abpara said.

I have been manufacturing Lahori Coolers for the past seven years and have noted a constant increase in their sale a shopkeeper Inaam Ullah at Karachi Company said.—APP

