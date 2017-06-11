Sale, demand of religious items on rise

The sale of religious items used by Muslim devotees during the holy month of Ramzan on rise in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Local vendors and shop owners are doing brisk trade as devotees flock to their shops outside mosques and markets.

“By the grace of Allah, the sales increase in the month of Ramzan because Muslims follow Sunnah. So, they use Miswakh, Attar, cap for performing prayers and Tasbiya (rosary) and Musallah,” Ayan Shahid, a shopkeeper, said.

Another shop owner, Hamid Khan, at Melody, said that Ramzan brings profit for them. “I sell caps, attar which are imported, and also Miswakh and Tasbih. We are here all twelve months of the year. However, during Ramzan, we have bumper sales as people buy more and use more,” he said.

Muhammad Feroz also said that various items are imported from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other countries. A tasbih prayer beads maker was also looking forward to celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr after enjoying good business with an increase in orders for his sandalwood prayer beads.

Jalil, who has put up a stall in front of the Lal Masjid said that the sale has been quite impressive. In the month of Ramzan the beads have a particular appeal, constituting as they do one of the most popular gifts for friends.”Every year the demand goes up,” says Mohsin Ali, a bead-seller.

Ahmed, a customer, was there to purchase prayer mats. He says, “It is customary for us to come to purchase prayer mats and holy books.” Like him there are many who come from nearby towns. Sajjad Khan a Shopkeeper said, “We have a lot of new stock. There is a huge demand for prayer beads and Islamic books. Janamaz come in different sizes. There is a tradition of people buying them and gifting to mosques. He said, “Sales go up by 40 to 70 per cent during Ramzan,” the shopkeeper added.—APP

