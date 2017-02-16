Salary of cadets

Shameem KB

Via Email

On 29 May 2016, NTS conducted a test for the recruitment in police force. Resultantly, 83 candidates were selected from Turbat. They gave their joining on the 17th August 2016. Since then a period of seven months has elapsed that the cadets have been kept deprived of their salaries, thus causing a host of problems for them.

The cadets are mostly from far off villages of Turbat so that it is very hard for them to be present at their duties without salary. They all belong to lower middle families and spend money on their common needs in the city. Even some of them have to take money from others on loan. Authorities concerned are requested to release their salaries as soon as possible enabling them to perform their duties up to the standards of police force.