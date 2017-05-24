SalamAir now operational from Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Launched in 2016, SalamAir, which is Oman’s first budget airline, has started its regular operation from Pakistan.

Initiated by ASAAS, a national investment and development company, SalamAir has been formed to meet Oman’s rapidly increasing demand for air traffic at affordable prices and generate further opportunities for employment and business creation within the various sectors in Oman.

Inspired by beliefs that are deeply embedded in the soul of Oman and its people, SalamAir operates on the promise of ‘Always Welcome’, a concept that encapsulates its customer-focused philosophy. Further supporting its vision to serve high-quality service to its guests at every touchpoint, are the airline’s values of hospitality, confidence and drive towards innovation which reflect Oman’s culture.

Operating a fleet of three A320s, the airline’s flight schedule includes four-daily flights to Salalah, twice-daily flights to Dubai, daily flights to Jeddah and thrice-weekly flights to Madinah from Muscat International Airport. SalamAir will also be launching its Taif and Karachi routes within the coming months.