Saira terms tobacco as barrier to development

Seminar on tobacco control initiatives

Staff Reporter

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Thursday said that tobacco use has devastating health consequences and termed it a major barrier to the development.

Addressing a seminar jointly organized by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and World Health Organization (WHO) on tobacco control initiatives, the minister said that tobacco worsens poverty and damages health.

She said that globally each year, more than seven million people die from tobacco use. This figure includes 900,000 that die from exposure to second hand smoke, she added.

Over 80 percent of these deaths occur in low- or middle-income countries. She assured that the ministry is fully committed with WHO’s FCTC agreement to safeguard the health of citizen of Pakistan from deadly diseases caused by tobacco.

She urged to have participation from provincial and local governments, public, media and all stakeholders in national and subnational efforts of tobacco control to enforce and implement strategies, plans and achieve goals that prioritize action on tobacco control.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammad Assai, WHO Representative Pakistan said that in Pakistan, 23.9 million adults (31.8% of men, 5.8% of women) currently use tobacco in any form.

Among the youth (13-15 years of age), 13.3 % boys and 6.6 % girls are current tobacco users. At global level each year, more than 7 million people die from tobacco use. He said that over 80% of these deaths due to tobacco use occur in low- or middle-income countries. These countries bear almost 40% of the global economic cost of smoking from health expenditures. National Professional Officer WHO, Shahzad Alam Khan said that the use of tobacco is a real public health issue. Women and youth are the prime targets of the tobacco industry. He lauded the steps taken by the Ministry of National Health Services towards tobacco control. However, he underlined the need to raise the Federal Excise Duty to the tune of 70% of the retail price.

Shahzad Alam Khan said that 10% increase in tobacco taxation reduces the tobacco consumption by around 8% in the low income countries. He also highlighted the importance of uniform tobacco taxation and an efficient tax administration system. He said it is high time that Pakistan should implement tracking and tracing system which would be a critical step to control illicit tobacco trade.

Other speakers said that tobacco is a cause of death of around 108,800 Pakistanis every year. They said that almost 24 million adults currently use tobacco in any form. That accounts for 15.6 million adults who currently smoke tobacco, including 3.7 million adults using water pipes, hookah or shisha, and another 9.6 million adults who use smokeless tobacco.