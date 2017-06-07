Saira to expedite launch of health programme in Mardan

Islamabad

Minister of State for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar Tuesday directed to expedite launch of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme in district Mardan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Minister of State directed official of her ministry while presiding a meeting under direction of PM to start services for 33,000 beneficiaries of district Mardan at the earliest.

She said in line with the vision of the PM to provide universal health coverage to all population, her ministry will leave no stone unturned to provide highest quality services to the beneficiaries, said a press release.

She also appreciated the efforts made by State Life team, under the leader ship of its Chairman Naveed Kamran Baloch, in helping her ministry to implement the programme.

The meeting reviewed the current status of Prime Minister’s National Health Program. The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, Secretary Health, Dr. Hashim Popalzai, Additional Secretary, Dr. Assad Hafeez, Director General Health, Dr. Faisal Rifaq, Director Technical, Nadeem Bessey, GM State Life and Mohammad Ashar, Project Incharge State Life.

Minister of State was informed that services for the 300,000 families of district Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad (Sindh) and Kohat (KP) has been started from June 1, 2017.

She was also informed that around 140,000 families of Bajour and Khyber Agency (FATA) have been enrolled in the program while more than 1,000 have been treated from various empanelled hospitals across Pakistan.—APP