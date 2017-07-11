Saira for empowering women

Bashir Ahma Drehmani

Hafizabad

State Minster for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar has said that present government is taking several steps for empowering women and women of country are playing their pivotal role to serve in different fields of life for progress and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering of women at Hafizabad today, she said that government was providing soft loans, free of cost cattle and imparting vocational training to enable them to earn their own livelihood in respectable manners as well as to play their vital role in national development. She said that new schools, colleges and universities are being set up in different areas of the country to ensure provision of educational facilities to the women at local level.

She said that government of Pakistan Muslim League-N was committed to curb out crippling diseases including polio from the country and women of the country could play their vital role for making the country polio free to extend their helping hand with health workers to get administer polio vaccine to their children.

She said that no any nation can develop without active participation of women and government was result oriented steps for inducting women in mainstream.