Saira directs for stringent monitoring to bolster Islamabad Polio drive

Staff Reporter

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday directed to take urgent steps to fill human resource gaps in the polio campaign to bolster the efforts in the federal capital. Presiding over a high level polio review meeting of the federal capital, the minister urged to pay special focus on 12 high risk union councils of Islamabad with additional human resource and special monitoring teams comprising senior officials.

“I will personally visit union councils in Islamabad to check preparedness for July polio campaign and review each aspect,” the minister while addressing the meeting said. “We need to cover sectors E-11, F-11 and G-13 with additional focus so that no child is missed.

The minister directed that each home be properly marked as evidence of team visiting the house for polio immunization.

She said the federal capital was reporting 84 percent coverage in polio campaigns which needs to be improved on urgent basis. Micro plans of all union councils need to be updated so that each household and mobile population is mapped and covered, she added.

The minister directed that each polio team must maintain a list of all missed children during each campaign so that they are covered in the subsequent campaign.

Earlier, a detailed technical analysis of Islamabad polio campaigns was presented to the meeting by National Coordinator for Polio Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar.

The meeting was attended by high ranking officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) including Member Planning, Director General Human Resource alongwith Additional Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, health administration of CDA. Secretary Health, Additional Secretary Health and DG Health were also present on the occasion.