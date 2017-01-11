Saints teach us to stand firm against oppression: Malik

Sarai Bala

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik has said our peers, saints, spiritual leaders showed us the way of life. They taught us to struggle for honor and dignity of humans.

This was stated by Muhammad Yasin Malik while addressing people at Buqa Aaliyah Gousia Sarai Bala in Srinagar, Tuesday.

Yasin Malik said, “We have forgotten the teachings of these spiritual leaders and because of this ignorance we are today suffering in our daily lives”. Yasin Malik visited the Buqa Aaliyah Gousia Sarai Bala Srinagar to pay homage and expresses his gratitude towards the great Peer who actually taught Muslims the way of living with dignity and pride.

In his speech Yasin Malik said that Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) led us on the religious and spiritual fronts. It was this great thinker and spiritual leader who besides providing us the much needed religious and spiritual teachings also taught us the way of living with dignity and honor and adhering to the truth.

He said! We Kashmiris have ignored the teachings of our great spiritual leaders and are today facing a miserable life.

He said we have lost the moral freedom granted by this spiritual peer and today as a nation we are facing lot of difficulties and hardships. JKLF chairman said that spiritual leaders like Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani have taught us to stand firm against oppression and tyranny, they taught us to shun double faced approach, hypocrisy and collaborating with tyrants and as an oppressed nation we need to stand firm against oppression and tyranny and tread the path of resistance with sincerity and oneness.

While condemning the communal attacks on Muslims in Kathua, vandalizing and burning down their houses and firing on them by RSS goons, JKLF chairman said that chauvinist forces have unleashed a reign of terror against oppressed Muslims in Jammu region and their brazenness has risen to such extent that they have now started their anti-Muslim actions in broad-day light.—KMS