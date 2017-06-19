SAIC Motor recalls MG3 AMT vehicles in China

Beijing

SAIC Motor will recall 32,165 vehicles in China due to problematic gearboxes.

The recall will involve MG3 AMT vehicles manufactured between Nov. 15, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2013, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The recall begins on September 30. The model in question may have a faulty gearbox, which could falsely lighten the fault light when changing gear and reduce power output. In extreme cases, the vehicle could lose power.

The company announced the recall after the quality watchdog received consumer complaints. Global and Chinese automakers recalled 4.49 million defective vehicles in the first five months of this year, in contrast to 8.8 million in the first half of 2016.—Xinhua